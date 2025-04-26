– NJPW presented Wrestling Redzone in Hiroshima earlier today at the Hiroshima SunPlaza Hall in Hiroshima, Japan. In the main event, The United Empire’s Callum Newman and The Great-O-Khan beat Bishamon’s Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI to capture the vacant IWGP Tag Team Titles. The event had an announced attendance of 3,018 people. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:

* Katsuya Murashima defeated Daiki Nagai

* Be-Bop Tag Team (Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano), Master Wato, Oleg Boltin & YOH defeated TMDK (Hartley Jackson, Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.)

* The House Of Torture (SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated The BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Taiji Ishimori)

* El Desperado, El Phantasmo & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated United Empire (Francesco Akira, Jakob Austin Young & Templario)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) defeated Shota Umino & Yuya Uemura

* The House Of Torture (EVIL, Ren Narita & SANADA) defeated BULLET CLUB War Dogs (David Finlay, Drilla Moloney & Gabe Kidd)

* Taichi & Tomohiro Ishii defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito)

* IWGP Tag Team Title Match: The United Empire (Callum Newman & Great-O-Khan) defeat Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) to win the vacant titles.