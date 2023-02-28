wrestling / News
NJPW X CMLL FantasticaMania Night 6 Results 2.28.23: Mistico Faces Atlantis Jr.
– New Japan Pro-Wrestling and CMLL continued their NJPW X CMLL FantasticaMania series earlier today with Night 6 at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 1,383 people. Below are some results, per New Japan’s official website:
* Capitan Suicida & Yuto Nakashima beat Kosei Fujita & Magia Blanca at 4:58.
* Tiger Mask beat Hijo Del Villano III at 9:28 with the Tiger Suplex.
* Legion Cometa (Ryohei Oiwa, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Satoshi Kojima & Rey Cometa) were victorious over Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito & Titan) at 6:51.
* Dulce Gardenia beat OKUMURA at 7:15.
* Soberano Jr beat Hechicero at 13:45 via Heel Hook.
* Volador Jr, El Desperado & Templario beat Barbaro Cavernario, Master Wato & Ultimo Guerrero at 14:17.
* Mistico beat Atlantis Jr. at 16:02 using La Mistica.
Today’s event streamed live on NJPW World. Below are some additional highlights and clips:
🇲🇽FANTASTICA MANIA 2023🇲🇽
マヒア・ブランカとカピタン・スイシーダが挨拶がわりの空中戦を披露🛩💥
🆚 マヒア・ブランカ & @njpw_Fujita × カピタン・スイシーダ & @njpw_nakashima
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINesh#CMLL #njcmll pic.twitter.com/SjuKOpWBXw
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 28, 2023
Hiroshi Cometa (@tanahashi1_100)
Satoshi Cometa (@cozy_lariat)
Rey Cometa
Ryohei Cometa (@njpw_ryoheioiwa)
"🇯🇵Legión Cometa🇲🇽"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW #CMLL #njcmll #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/P3X59bczfe
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 28, 2023
🇲🇽FANTASTICA MANIA 2023🇲🇽
今シリーズ繰り広げられた抗争もいよいよ決着‼️
果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 タイガーマスク × イホ・デル・ビジャノ3号
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#CMLL #njcmll pic.twitter.com/FhXCoSNk4r
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 28, 2023
.@caristicomx "la mystica"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW #CMLL #njcmll #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/soRZp3k5Xr
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 28, 2023
¡Gracias Japón! Nos vemos en FantasticaMania 2024.
ありがとう日本！🇯🇵 またファンタスティカマニア2024で会いましょう！#FM2023 | #njcmll | #FantasticaMania2023 pic.twitter.com/gjDbd82IZE
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 28, 2023
