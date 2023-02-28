– New Japan Pro-Wrestling and CMLL continued their NJPW X CMLL FantasticaMania series earlier today with Night 6 at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 1,383 people. Below are some results, per New Japan’s official website:

* Capitan Suicida & Yuto Nakashima beat Kosei Fujita & Magia Blanca at 4:58.

* Tiger Mask beat Hijo Del Villano III at 9:28 with the Tiger Suplex.

* Legion Cometa (Ryohei Oiwa, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Satoshi Kojima & Rey Cometa) were victorious over Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito & Titan) at 6:51.

* Dulce Gardenia beat OKUMURA at 7:15.

* Soberano Jr beat Hechicero at 13:45 via Heel Hook.

* Volador Jr, El Desperado & Templario beat Barbaro Cavernario, Master Wato & Ultimo Guerrero at 14:17.

* Mistico beat Atlantis Jr. at 16:02 using La Mistica.

Today’s event streamed live on NJPW World. Below are some additional highlights and clips: