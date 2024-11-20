wrestling / News
No DQ Match Announced For TNA Turning Point
A No Disqualification match is official for next weekend’s TNA Turning Point. TNA announced on Tuesday that Josh Alexander and Steve Maclin will do battle in the stipulation match on the November 29th event.
* TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards
* Turkey Bowl Match: PCO vs. John Skyler vs. Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young vs. Brian Myers vs. Hammerstone
* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich OR Alisha Edwards vs. Jordynne Grace
* No Disqualification Match: Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin
* The Hardy Boys & Ace Austin vs. The Rascalz & KUSHIDA
