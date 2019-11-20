No Ropes Barbed Wire Match Set for MLW Zero Hour

Major League Wrestling has announced a no ropes, barbed wire match between Jimmy Havoc and Mance Warner for MLW Zero Hour. Here’s a press release:

BARBED WIRE MATCH! Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner main event Saturday January 11, 2020 Dallas card featuring FUSION TV taping

Buy tickets today at MLWTickets.com

JIMMY HAVOC. MANCE WARNER.

NO. ROPES. BARBED. WIRE. MATCH.

Major League Wrestling today announced a No Ropes Barbed Wire Match: Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner at MLW: Zero Hour at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area on Saturday January 11. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $15 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

For the first time in 16 years Major League Wrestling will promote the most dangerous match in the sport: a no ropes barbed wire match.

The Lord of the Death Match Jimmy Havoc has earned a reputation around the world as the most dangerous wrestler. Feared for his violent tendencies and twisted tactics in matches, Havoc is sadistic top ranked wrestler.

Mance Warner, the Bucksnort brawler, is one of the most unpredictable and beloved wrestlers in

the league. Known for his uncanny threshold for pain, Ol Mancer is no pushover once the bell rings… and come January 11 he guarantees the “Southern Psychopath” will be unleashed when he faces Havoc.

Why a barbed wire match?

The answer can be tied Jimmy Havoc brutally attacking Mance Warner with a coil of barbed wire that ultimately put Warner in the hospital. Since that time, the two men have fought and bled in and out of the ring including a Stairway to Hell match that saw Havoc once again bludgeon Mance with barbed wire. Now league officials look to contain both men by having them enter a ring to settle their feud once and for all in a match where the perimeter is wrapped in barbed wire.

Wrestling fans in Dallas will witness two of the most unpredictable brawlers battle it in a ring surrounded by barbed wire LIVE. Experience this historic encounter by purchasing your tickets today at MLWtickets.com.

Media and miscellaneous inquiries for this event can be sent to: [email protected]

Buy tickets starting at $15 at MLWTickets.com.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich • World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • Salina de la Renta • LA Park • Mance Warner • Hijo de LA Park • Low Ki • MJF • Richard Holliday • National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • Davey Boy Smith Jr. • Brian Pillman Jr. and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLWtickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MORE ABOUT THE NYTEX SPORTS CENTRE:?

The NYTEX Sports Centre is a 2,400 seat multi-purpose arena in North Richland Hills, Texas. The venue offers modern facilities, parking and easy accessibility. The NYTEX Sports Centre provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at: 8851 Ice House Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

DRIVING DIRECTIONS:

From I-30 West

Take I-30 West to I-35 North toward Denton

Take HWY 121 North toward DFW Airport

Exit 22A (Hwy 26 and FM 1938)

Slightly veer left and again to the right onto Davis Blvd (FM 1938)

Take right onto Mid-Cities Blvd

Turn right on Hawk before Birdville High School

NYTEX will be on your right

From the West

Merge on NE Loop 820

Take TX-26/ Blvd 26 exit

Slightly veer left and again to the right onto Davis Blvd (FM 1938)

Take right onto Mid-Cities Blvd

Turn right on Hawk before Birdville High School

NYTEX will be on your right

From the East

Take SH121 South and SH183 South (Airport Freeway)

Exit Precinct Line Road

Turn right on Precinct Line Road; heading north

Turn left on Mid-Cities Blvd

Turn left on Hawk Ave

NYTEX will be on your right

From the South

Take Loop 820 North

Exit 22A (Hwy 26 and FM 1938)

Slightly veer left and again to the right onto Davis Blvd (FM 1938)

Take right onto Mid-Cities Blvd

Turn right on Hawk before Birdville High School

NYTEX will be on your right

From the North

Take I-35W South to Loop 820 South

Exit Davis Blvd (FM 1938)

Take right onto Mid-Cities Blvd

Turn right on Hawk before Birdville High School

NYTEX will be on your right

PARKING:

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.

Media Inquiries

Tom George

[email protected]

Mila Guzmán

Head of Media Relations

[email protected]

Business Inquiries:

For general business inquires, visit: https://mlw.com/contact-2/.