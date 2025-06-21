– WWE NXT General Manager Ava announced that Noam Dar is injured and unable to compete on next week’s edition of NXT TV. As a result, Dar will have to withdraw against his previously scheduled opponent of Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. Stacks will instead face a new opponent to crown a new NXT Heritage Cup Champion.

It’s unknown who Stacks’ new opponent will be for the Heritage Cup. Dar recently returned from an injury layoff earlier in April, beating Lexis King in his first match back to win the Heritage Cup.