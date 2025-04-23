Noam Dar Returns On WWE NXT, Wins Back Heritage Cup

Noam Dar is back, and he’s the NXT Heritage Cup Champion again. Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT saw King defend his title against a mystery opponent that turned out to be the returning Dar. The Meta-Four leader defeated King in just over four minutes to win the Cup.

Dar has been out of action since suffered a torn tendon in June of last year. Dar is now a four-time Heritage Cup champion and ends King’s reign with the title, during which the Cup went to normal match rules, at 120 recognized days. He won the Cup on the December 17th episode of NXT.