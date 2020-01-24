Noelle Foley Reportedly Dealing With Concussion Issues

In a series of posts on Twitter, Noelle Foley’s boyfriend Frank the Clown revealed that Noelle Foley has been dealing with concussion issues for the past five months.

He wrote: “My girlfriend has been dealing with a concussion & it’s awful symptoms for 5 months & it’s not getting any better. She’s barely on social media now since it worsens her headaches greatly. With that said, can we send her some good vibes for when she’s back on here? @NoelleFoley. We haven’t publicized it much, but these past few months have been incredibly difficult on her, where the simplest things in every day life have been a HUGE struggle. We’ve been exploring every single avenue for help, but if anyone has any suggestions for help, we’re all ears!”

Noelle Foley previously trained to be a WWE wrestler back in 2016-17, which was covered on the WWE Network series Holy Foley. Her father Mick previously said she stopped training due to injury.

He said at the time: “She got banged up quite a bit. Injured, not just banged up but injured.”

