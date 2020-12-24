wrestling / News
North American Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s NXT
December 23, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced a North American Championship match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. WWE announced on Wednesday night after tonight’s episode that Leon Ruff will defend the NXT North American Championship match against Johnny Gargano next week.
In addition, it was announced that Roderick Strong will face Pete Dunne on the show. The episode will also feature the reveal of the NXT Year-End Award winners, and takes place Wednesday on USA Network.
