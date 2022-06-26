Note on AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Post-Show Live Media Scrum, Runtime for PPV

– The media player is now available for tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door post-show live media scrum. The livestream is slated to start at 12:30 am EST/9:30 pm PST. You will be able to view the scrum in the player below.

Meanwhile, the Forbidden Door Buy-In pre-show will start at 7:00 pm EST/4:00 pm PST. That means, along with the pre-show, Forbidden Door will run for approximately five hours.

Remember to tune into 411’s live coverage of the pay-per-view show later today.