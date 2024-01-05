Note on Broadcast Team For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has confirmed the new two-man configuration for Smackdown’s broadcast team starting tonight. As reported earlier this week, WWE is moving back to two-man broadcast teams. PWInsider has confirmed that the two-man Smackdown team starts tonight.

The broadcast team for tonight’s show will be Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves, with Michael Cole no longer calling the Friday show. Cole had been calling both Raw and Smackdown until this week.