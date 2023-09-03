– As noted, NBA legend and former Chicago Bulls player appead on last night’s AEW Collision. Rodman rejected an offer from Jeff Jarrett to have a spot in his group. Instead, Rodman will be in the corner of The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn for their Trios Titles defense agains Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal. According to Fightful Select, Dennis Rodman appearing in AEW was decided about two weeks before last night’s Collision.

For tonight’s All Out, Fightful Select also reports that AEW officials already had Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy assigned as the main event for the pay-per-view as of last Wednesday.

– Additionally, Fightful Select reports that Frank the Clown was backstage at last Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite.