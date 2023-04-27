wrestling / News
Note On Dyad’s Future Plans Once WWE Contracts Expire
April 27, 2023 | Posted by
The Dyad are looking like they will leave WWE after their contracts expire, and a new report notes their plans once that happens. As previously reported, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler — previously known as The Grizzled Young Veterans in WWE — announced that they had been denied a request for release and their contracts would be up in mid-October. Based on the circumstances, it’s obviously expected that they will leave the company once their contracts expired.
According to Fightful Select, the UK-based stars are planning to continue working in the US after they exit WWE. Reid and Fowler worked in NXT UK before they came to the main NXT brand.
