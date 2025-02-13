Note On New TNA Executive Producer’s Role In Company

A new report has a bit of detail on new TNA executive producer George Veras’ role in the company after its restructuring. As reported yesterday, the company is undergoing restructuring which led to TNA President Anthony Cicone leaving that position as well as the exits of Christy Hemme and Josh Matthews, who were working in backstage roles as producers. PWInsider Elite reports (per Wrestling Inc) that Veras has been brought in to take a role similar to that of what Lee Fitting does in WWE.

As was noted yesterday, Hemme and Matthews’ exits are due to the fact that Veras is expected to bring in his own production staff.

Veras has worked with a number of sports companies over his career including ABC Sports, NBC, NFL Today, The Cleveland Browns and The Football Hall of Fame. He has won 10 Emmys in sports production and is the president of his own Veras Communications, which deals in telecommunications, information and data services.