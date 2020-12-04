wrestling / News
Note on AEW Using Game of Thrones Phrase ‘Winter is Coming’ For Dynamite
December 4, 2020 | Posted by
This past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite had a ‘Winter is Coming’ theme, which is obviously based on the phrase from Game of Thrones. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Tony Khan didn’t actually watch the HBO series, but liked the name for an event and his mother loves the show. As far as getting permission, it was simply a matter of asking the IP owner WarnerMedia, which also owns TNT.
