Note on Attendance and PPV Buys for ROH Supercard of Honor

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that ROH Supercard of Honor drew 4,500 fans last week, with 4,200 paid. This makes it the third-largest audience in the history of ROH. The top event was ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden, followed by Supercard of Honor XII in New Orleans.

An early estimate for PPV numbers is between 20,000 to 22,000, with the TV PPV number at 3,300. AEW sources believe it will end up higher. As of now, it’s down from Final Battle, which had 25,000 in the first week. One system had an error with reporting, but even taking that out it is down 5.2% from last year’s Supercard of Honor (23,000). 65.1% of those who bought Supercard also bought Revolution and 44.4% also bought Final Battle.