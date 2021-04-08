Note On Mistakes Made During WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

The WWE aired the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame ceremonies this past Tuesday and it seems the company made some errors during the legacy wing segments. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the company showed footage of a completely different wrestler when presenting clips of Ethel Johnson.

Johnson, who is credited as the first black female wrestler, was not included in the footage they showed. Instead, the footage was that of Sandy Parker, a wrestler who debuted much later than Johnson.

Johnson’s niece commented on the matter on Twitter and was not happy.

She wrote: “Y’all need to fix this because if you’re going to use my aunt Ethel in the hall of fame at least reach out to the family! And the video you guys used isn’t her! Ethel Johnson was the FIRST BLACK CHAMPION EVER! If you’re going to represent her, represent her CORRECTLY!”

Meanwhile, Meltzer noted that the company kept referring to Buzz Sawyer as “Bulldog” Buzz Sawyer, when his nickname as “Mad Dog.”