Note On NXT Name Backstage At Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

As previously reported, there have been several NXT talents that have appeared at recent RAW and SmackDown tapings. Fightful Select has more details on another NXT regular that’s backstage for tonight’s SmackDown.

According to Fightful, NXT referee Aja Smith was at the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center on Friday afternoon. However, the report notes that there are currently no details on whether it’s for an official WWE main roster tryout.

Smith signed with WWE last year, and in the process, became the first full-time Black female referee in the company’s history.

On this week’s NXT, Smith served as the referee during the tag team match involving Xia Li and Mercedes Martinez, which saw Smith call for the bell after Martinez was seemingly knocked out after a kick to the head from Li.