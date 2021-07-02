wrestling / News

Update On Mercedes Martinez After She Was Knocked Out On NXT

July 2, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mercedes Martinez NXT

It was previously reported that Mercedes Martinez was knocked out during this week’s episode of NXT, and she was taken to the hospital for evaluation after.

During yesterday’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that she is doing better, but suffered a concussion as a result of the kick from Xia Li. There’s no word on how long she will be out of action, due to the nature of concussions, but it will at least be a few weeks.

