Mercedes Martinez Was Taken To Hospital After Last Night’s NXT, Jake Atlas Praises Her

It was reported yesterday that Mercedes Martinez appeared to get knocked out during last night’s episode of WWE NXT. Xia Li hit her with a kick and went for the cover. While Martinez’ shoulder was up, the referee checked on her and rang the bell.

In a post on Twitter last night, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp noted that Martinez was checked out in the back. Talent and staff were told that she would be taken to the hospital for “further evaluation.”

Neither WWE nor Martinez have commented on the situation, but her tag team partner from last night, Jake Atlas, took to Twitter to praise her. He wrote: “A TRUE badass. This ain’t over. Payback is a b***h.”

