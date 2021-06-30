WWE News: Xia Li Possibly Knocks Out Mercedes Martinez On NXT, AJ Styles Comments on Austin Theory’s Forearm

– Mercedes Martinez looks to have been possibly knocked out during the mixed tag team match on tonight’s NXT. Tuesday’s episode saw Martinez and Jake Atlas face Li and Boa in the ring, and the match ended abruptly after a roundhouse kick from Li to the head of Martinez. Li made a pin that was stopped due to Martinez’s shoulder being up, but the ref checked on Martinez afterward and rung the bell.

WWE has yet to confirm Martinez’s status after the match, and Martinez has not yet commented on the situation.

Scary moment here. The Black Mass is one hell of a finisher. Again, hope Mercedes is ok. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/guLwQkKgs8 — F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) June 30, 2021

– AJ Styles noticed Austin Theory delivering a forearm to Karrion Kross on this week’s show, and as a master of the forearm himself he took to social media to comment. Styles retweeted a picture of Theory airborne right behind Kross before the forearm hit, as you can see below: