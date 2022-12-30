wrestling / News
Note on Original Plans For Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo in AAA
As previously reported, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were stripped of the AAA mixed tag team championships, with new champions crowned at their event this past Wednesday. The reason was because AEW pulled the pair from the show as Melo was booked for Dynamite. After previous no-shows AAA decided to just take belts off the two.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Guevara and Melo were planned to lose the belts at a TV taping earlier this month, instead of this show. However, it was a visa issue that caused them to miss that TV taping.
As previously noted, Melo’s match on Dynamite (teaming with Anna Jay against Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho) was originally set to happen several weeks ago, but Willow was ill and it had to be postponed.
