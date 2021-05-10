Note On Plans & Theme For Next NXT TakeOver Special

NXT held its most recent TakeOver during WrestleMania 37 weekend, and it appears that the next one will take place soon with a special theme. Fightful Select has more details on WWE’s plans for the next NXT TakeOver special.

According to Fightful, as of now, the plan is for the next NXT TakeOver to be on June 13, and it’ll feature the return of the In Your House theme. The report states that NXT talent were made aware of the show’s date while also being told of the return of In Your House.

WWE brought back the In Your House theme for an NXT TakeOver special last June, which featured Io Shirai defeating Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in the main event.

As noted by Fightful, this will be the first In Your House special to be held at the WWE Performance Center after last year’s edition was at Full Sail University.