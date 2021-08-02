Note On Reaction From WWE’s TV Partners To Bray Wyatt’s Release

As previously reported, Bray Wyatt was released by WWE on Saturday after first joining the company back in 2009. There has been a lot of reaction to Wyatt’s release, and a new report suggests at least some of WWE’s television partners have also had a strong reaction to the surprising move.

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast, there is “a lot of frustration” from the networks surrounding Wyatt’s release, with one network source noting that “Bray’s release is really disappointing and a little scary that top stars are being let go.”

Wyatt is one of many releases WWE has made in recent months, with Braun Strowman, Aleister Black (now Malakai Black in AEW), and others among the group. Ric Flair was recently also reportedly granted his release from the company.

The expectation is that Wyatt has a standard 90-day non-compete clause and will be available to sign with another company at the end of October.