Ric Flair No Longer With WWE, Requested His Release

Both Wrestling Inc and Fightful reports that Ric Flair is no longer a part of the WWE, although the company has yet to confirm the news at this time. Flair reportedly asked for his release and it was granted as of today. He previously re-signed with WWE last year.

He was involved in a storyline with Lacey Evans and Charlotte earlier this year, but it was dropped once Evans announced that she was pregnant. Flair said earlier this year that he wasn’t comfortable with the storyline.