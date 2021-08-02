wrestling / News
Ric Flair No Longer With WWE, Requested His Release
August 2, 2021 | Posted by
Both Wrestling Inc and Fightful reports that Ric Flair is no longer a part of the WWE, although the company has yet to confirm the news at this time. Flair reportedly asked for his release and it was granted as of today. He previously re-signed with WWE last year.
He was involved in a storyline with Lacey Evans and Charlotte earlier this year, but it was dropped once Evans announced that she was pregnant. Flair said earlier this year that he wasn’t comfortable with the storyline.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Bray Wyatt Being Cleared From Medical Issues Before Release
- Kenny Omega Debunks Story on Passing on ROH Appearance for Japan Show in 2010
- Backstage Update on Reaction to WWE’s Release of Bray Wyatt, Superstars Fearing for Their Jobs
- Note on CM Punk Possibly Using Living Colour’s ‘Cult of Personality’ in AEW