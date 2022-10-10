wrestling / News

Note On Rumored Plans For Sarah Logan WWE Return

October 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As previously reported, Sarah Logan appeared in a segment on WWE Smackdown, although her face wasn’t shown. It was reported at the time that it’s part of a plan to slowly re-introduce Logan before her return.

PWInsider has confirmed that the segment is for Logan, who is expected to be paired with the Viking Raiders. She is married to Erik.

