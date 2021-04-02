wrestling / News
Note On Terms WWE Banned Promotional Partners From Using On Social Media For Wrestlemania 36
Fightful Select reports that WWE had very specific social media guidelines for what words promotional partners couldn’t or could use ahead of Wrestlemania 36. Partners were told not to reply to fans in the comments, not to speculate on rumors or future storylines and to always present WWE and talent in a positive way. WWE also said to “be sensitive of the language used and how it may be interpreted by dirt sheets.”
They also said that “Sports Entertainment” and “Superstars” were preferred over “wrestling” and “wrestlers,” but there were exceptions if superstars or executives were quoted.
One guideline stated: “Do not use messaging that enables or encourages fans to speak negatively about the product.”
Finally, they were told to reduce hashtags on Facebook, avoid words that would trigger spam labels from algorithms and not use terms the brand didn’t have the endorsement rights to. Those included “Pedigree, spear, smell-la-la, people’s eyebrow” and others.
There was also a list of banned terms, which included:
Blood
Choke
Belt
Strap
Diva
Head shot
Trauma
Kayfabe
Mofos
House show
DQ
The Anti-Diva
Spinal injuries
Victim
Violence/violent
Wrestling/wrestlers
WWF
Wifebeater
Curb Stomp
Needs a push
To be over
Babyface
Heel
To job/jobber
Card
Strangle
Kill
Murder
