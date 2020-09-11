Note On Tessa Blanchard Not Renewing Impact Wrestling Contract

It was reported back in June that Impact Wrestling had released Tessa Blanchard from her contract a few days before it was set to expire. She refused to come in to drop the Impact World title, which was part of the decision. Once it became clear she wouldn’t be in the company for Slammiversary, Impact decided to cease negotiations and strip her of the belt.

According to the WON, there are those in Impact who believe that the reason Blanchard didn’t sign a new deal (prior to Impact firing her) is because she had a better offer elsewhere.

She is set to make her pro wrestling return tomorrow in a match for Warrior Wrestling, where she will defend the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship against Impact’s Kylie Rae.