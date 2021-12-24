Note On Tommy Dreamer’s Status With Impact Wrestling

As previously noted, Tommy Dreamer was suspended by Impact Wrestling back in September following his comments during the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode of Dark Side of the Ring. Fightful Select has an update on Dreamer’s status with the company.

According to Fightful, Dreamer is back in the mix in Impact after returning at a recent set of television tapings. Dreamer was reportedly used in his agent and producer roles, rather than as an on-screen character on the show.

Fightful notes that Dreamer’s suspension spanned one set of tapings, which equals around a little over a month’s worth of tapings for Impact.

Additionally, the report states that while there was initially heat on Dreamer for his comments on the episode, sources within the company thought the “punishment fit the offense” in his situation.