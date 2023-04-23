Note on Upcoming WWC 50th Anniversary Event

– PWInsider report that World Wrestling Council (WWC) in Puerto Rico will hold the promotion’s 50th-anniversary event on June 24. The event will be held at the Ruben Rodriguez Coliseum in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

Former WWE Superstar Epico, aka Orlando Colon, is now currently booking the promotion. WWC’s TV series also airs weekly on the local network WAPA at 1:00 pm EST.