Note On Who Put Together Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly Prime Target Video on NXT
April 2, 2021
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a note on who put together the Prime Target video put together to hype the Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly match at NXT Takeover next week. According to the WON, while those in the company and others have credited Jeremy Borash, it was actually Shaun Ryan. Ryan who came from OTT in Ireland, put the piece together and edited it.
