Note On Why Lars Sullivan and Big E Weren’t In Matches At Survivor Series

Despite being stars that WWE wants to push, neither Big E nor Lars Sullivan were in matches at last night’s Survivor Series PPV, not even in the battle royal. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, this is likely to protect them both. Any match they would have been involved with (the battle royal, Team RAW vs. Team Smackdown) were won by RAW, and so neither would have won as they are Smackdown talent.

It was noted that Big E is “being groomed for a future championship match” and Sullivan is being planned as a “big unstoppable monster,” similar to Braun Strowman on RAW. Another possible reason for Big E not being in the battle royal was that WWE wanted to save him for The New Day’s grand entrance before their match with the Street Profits.