Note On Why STARDOM Match Was Recently Booked As A Draw

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason the match between Giulia and Maya Yukihi was booked with a double countout finish was due to personal issues between the pair. The match happened at Triangle Derby I Championship Battle and was for the World of Stardom title, currently held by Giulia.

The issues goes back to their days in Ice Ribbon. Yukihi was the Infinity champion there when Giulia left to sign with STARDOM. They reportedly “can’t stand each other”, which is part of the reason this match even happened. They were professional during the match, but a non-finish was the only way they would have agreed to it. It is possible it could set up a rematch in the future.