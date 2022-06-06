Note On WWE’s Reaction To Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell

As previously reported, Cody Rhodes wrestled last night at WWE Hell in a Cell even with a torn pectoral muscle, which looked nasty. He won the match and after it was over, said he would address the injury on tonight’s RAW.

Wrestlevotes reports that WWE officials were pleased with the match, as “multiple sources” had nothing but “exemplary words” for Rhodes’ performance. Those in the Gorilla Position reportedly “loved” the match. WWE plans to treat it as a “modern-day, all time classic” going forward.