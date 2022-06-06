wrestling / News

Note On WWE’s Reaction To Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell

June 6, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Hell in a Cell Seth Rollins Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Cody Rhodes wrestled last night at WWE Hell in a Cell even with a torn pectoral muscle, which looked nasty. He won the match and after it was over, said he would address the injury on tonight’s RAW.

Wrestlevotes reports that WWE officials were pleased with the match, as “multiple sources” had nothing but “exemplary words” for Rhodes’ performance. Those in the Gorilla Position reportedly “loved” the match. WWE plans to treat it as a “modern-day, all time classic” going forward.

