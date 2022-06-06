wrestling / News
Note On WWE’s Reaction To Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell
As previously reported, Cody Rhodes wrestled last night at WWE Hell in a Cell even with a torn pectoral muscle, which looked nasty. He won the match and after it was over, said he would address the injury on tonight’s RAW.
Wrestlevotes reports that WWE officials were pleased with the match, as “multiple sources” had nothing but “exemplary words” for Rhodes’ performance. Those in the Gorilla Position reportedly “loved” the match. WWE plans to treat it as a “modern-day, all time classic” going forward.
I’ve had multiple sources reach out this morning w/ exemplary words for the performance Cody Rhodes put in last night. Credit to Seth Rollins as well. Those at Gorilla were said to have LOVED the match. A modern day, all time classic HIAC that WWE will treat as much going forward
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 6, 2022
