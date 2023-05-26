Notes On Seth Rollins’ WWE Spot After Taking On Captain America: New World Order Role

Seth Rollins’ role in Captain America: New World Order has had some speculating on his WWE future, but that’s not a concern to WWE according to a new report. As previously noted, set pictures of Rollins in full costume made their way online last week, leading to rumors that Rollins’ presence would cause hesitation from WWE regarding putting a prominent championship on him or the like. According to Fightful Select, higher ups in the company have vehemently denied that this is the case.

One higher-up told Fightful, “I’m not saying who is going to win this weekend, but the idea that this is anything but a positive is an unrealistic way of thinking. I can’t speak to how those in charge a year ago would have felt, but now it’s seen as a positive, especially with Endeavor aboard. It also wasn’t a surprise. Colby (Lopez, Seth Rollins) is an exceptional talent and we expect these opportunities to come his way. We were made aware that the situation was happening, and he’s already done filming. We had planned out the sit-down interviews to make up for his absence and it’s full speed ahead.”

Rollins is set to face AJ Styles to become the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Night of Champion on Saturday. Fightful Select reports that while there’s no word on who is scheduled to win, Rollins was considered to potentially go into WrestleMania as a champion before WWE decided not to split the title.

The site also notes that they were told to expect more support in terms of promoting and supporting their stars’ outside projects