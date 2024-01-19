wrestling / News
Note on Von Wagner Missing Recent Episodes of WWE NXT
January 19, 2024
Von Wagner made his return to WWE NXT this past week, seemingly starting a program with Noam Dar and Meta-Four. However, he hadn’t appeared on the Tuesday night show since before Thanksgiving prior to that. The Wrestling Observer NewsletterThe Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Von Wagner wasn’t absent from TV due to an injury, he just wasn’t used. In fact, Wagner wrestled earlier this month at an NXT live event.