Note On When WWE Might Return to Saudi Arabia

A new report has some details on when WWE may return to Saudi Arabia for a show. According to PWInsider, sources in the company have indicated that the expectation is that they will return to Saudi Arabia this fall, though a date has not yet been locked in. The belief is that they will run one event there before the year is up.

WWE’s last Saudi show was WWE Super ShowDown in February of 2020. To date they have hosted two Super ShowDowns, two Crown Jewel shows, and the Greatest Royal Rumble since they signed a 10 year strategic partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority to host and promote televised events from the country.

Saudi Arabia began allowing fans back at sporting events in May.