Saudi Arabia Allowing Fans at Sporting Events Again

It looks like WWE may be able to head back over to Saudi Arabia again in the foreseable future, as Saudi Arabia is bring fans back to their sporting events. The Saudi Ministry of Sports posted to Twitter on Monday to announce that they will be returning to having fans at events, as you can see below.

WWE, of course, has had several profitable (though not well-received) events in Saudi Arabia including two Crown Jewel shows and a Greatest Royal Rumble event. It is not yet confirmed by any measure that WWE will be returning to the kingdom soon. WWE made a lot of money on the Saudi shows and as reported earlier, the Saudi government is now more willing to bring in outside acts again. However, there are no announced plans for WWE to return again as of yet and there’s no word on what potential stage of planning WWE may be in for the next such show.

The ministry wrote:

“#We_returned

to the stands to fill them with cheering and support

and to the matches to fuel the excitement and enthusiasm”