Notes on New WWE Contract Edge Recently Signed, Internal Talk Persists for His In-Ring Return

– Earlier in October, it was reported that WWE Hall of Famer Edge signed a new contract with WWE and that he was looking to get cleared for an in-ring return. PWInsider had some additional details on the Edge situation. Per the report, Edge’s new WWE contract is said to have a “pretty nice upside.”

Additionally, while Edge has denied on social media that he’s returning to the ring, internal talk in WWE has reportedly persisted that Edge is going to be returning to the ring.