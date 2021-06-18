Notes On Attendance and General Interest In WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House drew a total of 300 fans. It appears as though masks are still mandatory at the venue, as everyone had them on Sunday and Tuesday for NXT. The report noted that even though there were more people, they weren’t as loud so ‘fake crowd noise’ was piped in.

Google searches were at 31% of what AEW Double or Nothing had two weeks earlier. Wrestlemania Backlash was 84% of Double or Nothing, so this was the second straight AEW show that had more interest than the corresponding WWE show. Double or Nothing, meanwhile, was 63% of Wrestlemania.

The event was available for free and without ads in Canada on SportsNet, where it brought in 24,000 viewers. It wasn’t advertised on American PPV at all and got less than 900 buys.