Notes On Creative Plans For Eva Marie After Her Return
May 27, 2021 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that the current creative plan in Eva Marie is not for her to wrestle, but to use her in order to get another female talent over. WWE worked on the deal to bring her back for a ‘long time’ before her vignettes began to air on WWE TV. It was not a response to the recent release of other women’s wrestlers.
