Notes On Who Came Up With New Characters For Sami Zayn and Bray Wyatt

Both Sami Zayn and Bray Wyatt returned from injury after Wrestlemania with new characters. Sami Zayn had a more cynical character that insulted the fans for creating a toxic atmosphere in WWE due to their criticism. Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt started out as a reformed children’s TV host until this past Monday, when things took a darker turn.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was Zayn that came up with most of his new character, and it wasn’t a gimmick that somebody come up with for him.

As for Wyatt, while the idea for the gimmick was made by Nick Manfredini, a lot of the Firefly Fun House ideas came from Wyatt himself, including the new look and mask. The mask was designed by Kyle Scarborough, with input from horror icon Tom Savini’s team and sculptor Jason Baker.