Notes on Tonight’s WWE Holiday Tour Show in Baltimore

– The WWE Holiday Tour will also be running a SmackDown-branded show tonight at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Here’s the announced lineup:

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair

* Last Man Standing Match: Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

* Street Fight: LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso

* Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde vs. The Street Profits w/ Bobby Lashley

* Shotzi vs. Bayley

* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Pretty Deadly

It should be noted that while the CFG Bank Arena is advertising Charlotte Flair vs. Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat women’s title bout, Charlotte Flair recently suffered an injury that will have her out of action for an extended period of time. Ridge Holland and Butch vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller is also advertised when The Brawling Brutes team appears to be no more.