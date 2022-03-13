wrestling / News

NSW Resurrection Results: The Gunn Club All Become Champions

March 12, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Gunn Club, Austin Gunn Image Credit: AEW

New South Wrestling held their event Resurrection last night at the Lexington Ice Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Bad Company def. Dwayne Davis
* Tyler Stevens def. Kellin Craven
* Garrisaon Creed def. Axton Ray
* Carlito def. Jack Vaughn
* New South Kentucky Heavyweight Championship: Kyle Maggard def. Zodiak to win the vacant title
* New South Women’s Championship: Dani Mo def. Chelsea Green to win the vacant title
* New South Tag Team Championships: The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) def. TME (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones Jr.) to win the vacant title
* New South Heavyweight Championship: Billy Gunn def. Larry D to win the vacant title

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gunn Club, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading