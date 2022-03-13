NSW Resurrection Results: The Gunn Club All Become Champions

New South Wrestling held their event Resurrection last night at the Lexington Ice Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Bad Company def. Dwayne Davis

* Tyler Stevens def. Kellin Craven

* Garrisaon Creed def. Axton Ray

* Carlito def. Jack Vaughn

* New South Kentucky Heavyweight Championship: Kyle Maggard def. Zodiak to win the vacant title

* New South Women’s Championship: Dani Mo def. Chelsea Green to win the vacant title

* New South Tag Team Championships: The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) def. TME (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones Jr.) to win the vacant title

* New South Heavyweight Championship: Billy Gunn def. Larry D to win the vacant title