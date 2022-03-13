wrestling / News
NSW Resurrection Results: The Gunn Club All Become Champions
New South Wrestling held their event Resurrection last night at the Lexington Ice Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Here are results, via Cagematch:
* Bad Company def. Dwayne Davis
* Tyler Stevens def. Kellin Craven
* Garrisaon Creed def. Axton Ray
* Carlito def. Jack Vaughn
* New South Kentucky Heavyweight Championship: Kyle Maggard def. Zodiak to win the vacant title
* New South Women’s Championship: Dani Mo def. Chelsea Green to win the vacant title
* New South Tag Team Championships: The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) def. TME (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones Jr.) to win the vacant title
* New South Heavyweight Championship: Billy Gunn def. Larry D to win the vacant title
happy sober anniversary (11 years) to @RealBillyGunn 🤍 we landed in Lexington, Kentucky tonight and became tag-team champions… dad won the heavy weight championship… & also got inducted into the @NewSouth_PW hall of fame… today was a good day pic.twitter.com/FTixB2RjVB
— NOT ass boy (@theaustingunn) March 12, 2022
