New #1 Contender For World Women’s Title Crowned at NWA Back For the Attack
March 21, 2021 | Posted by
We have a new #1 contender for the NWA World Women’s Championship following NWA Back For the Attack. Kamille defeated Thunder Rosa at the NWA’s return PPV to earn a title shot against current champion Serena Deeb.
The match also saw Taryn Terrell make her NWA debut, as she sat in to do commentary for the bout. Terrell last worked for Impact Wrestling in 2017.
.@IAmTarynTerrell has come out to scout the next match!#BackForTheAttack pic.twitter.com/F4XbiOpyhw
— FITE (@FiteTV) March 21, 2021
Your NEW Number One Contender for the @nwa Women's Championship.
Kamille#BackForTheAttack pic.twitter.com/QakjvoQZvR
— FITE (@FiteTV) March 21, 2021
