New #1 Contender For World Women’s Title Crowned at NWA Back For the Attack

March 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Back For the Attack Kamille

We have a new #1 contender for the NWA World Women’s Championship following NWA Back For the Attack. Kamille defeated Thunder Rosa at the NWA’s return PPV to earn a title shot against current champion Serena Deeb.

The match also saw Taryn Terrell make her NWA debut, as she sat in to do commentary for the bout. Terrell last worked for Impact Wrestling in 2017.

