wrestling / News
NWA Alwayz Ready Preview: Medical Update on Matt Cardona
– As noted, NWA presents its Alwayz Ready event tonight on pay-per-view and FITE TV.
The event is being held at the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. The pre-show will be streaming for free on the NWA YouTube channel. Here’s the scheduled lineup for NWA Alwayz Ready:
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis (Match to Be Changed)
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King
* NWA World Television Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Mims
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Jax Dane vs. Chris Adonis
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Homicide vs. PJ Hawx
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelion vs. Commonwealth Connection
* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex vs. The Pretty Empowered
* Aron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch
* Natalia Markova vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Samual Shaw appears
* Pre-Show Match: Jake Dumas vs. Rodney Mack
* Pre-Show Match: AJ Cazana & TBA vs. The Fixers vs. Kerry Morton & Ricky Morton
More Trending Stories
- Corey Graves Recalls Backstage Quip To Vince McMahon Over Naomi & Sasha Banks Walkout
- MVP and Chris Jericho Reportedly Had Altercation Last Month, MVP Comments
- Jeff Jarrett On AJ Styles Being Forced Out Of TNA, His Reaction To Styles Leaving The Company
- Update On Why Edge Was Removed From The Judgment Day