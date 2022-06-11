wrestling / News

NWA Alwayz Ready Preview: Medical Update on Matt Cardona

June 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Alwayz Ready Image Credit: NWA

As noted, NWA presents its Alwayz Ready event tonight on pay-per-view and FITE TV.

The event is being held at the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. The pre-show will be streaming for free on the NWA YouTube channel. Here’s the scheduled lineup for NWA Alwayz Ready:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis (Match to Be Changed)
NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King
NWA World Television Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Mims
NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Jax Dane vs. Chris Adonis
NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Homicide vs. PJ Hawx
NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelion vs. Commonwealth Connection
NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex vs. The Pretty Empowered
* Aron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch
* Natalia Markova vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Samual Shaw appears

Pre-Show Match: Jake Dumas vs. Rodney Mack
Pre-Show Match: AJ Cazana & TBA vs. The Fixers vs. Kerry Morton & Ricky Morton

