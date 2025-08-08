NWA Set To Return to Atlanta For Samhain Part 3

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that they will return to Atlanta for NWA Samhain: Part 3. The event happens on October 17 at Center Stage.

Talent announced include: NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Thom Latimer, NWA World Women’s Champion Kenzie Paige and sister Kylie Paige, NWA World Tag Team Champions Knox & Murdoch, The Southern 6, Thrillbilly Silas Mason, NWA Jr Heavyweight Champion Alex Taylor & his co-NWA US Tag Champion Partner Kerry Morton, NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions Televisions Most Attractive, TVMA (Women’s TV champion Tiffany Nieves & Valentina Rossi, NWA National Champion Mims, NWA TV champion Bryan Idol and #1 contender, the ‘Crush’ Natalia Markova, “The OverLORD” EC3 and his partner, Pretty Boy Smooth, Carson Bartholomew Drake and The Slimeballz.