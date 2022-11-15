NWA News: Attendance For Hard Times 3, Billy Corgan Not at Show

– A new report has details on the attendance for NWA Hard Times 3. PWInsider reports that the show drew between 600 and 700 people in attendance for the PPV, which took place on Saturday.

– Billy Corgan was not at the PPV or the subsequent TV taping due to his commitments to the Smashing Pumpkins. Pat Kenney, Joe Galli and Kyle Davis ran the shows, with Wildkat Sports assisting.