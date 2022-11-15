wrestling / News
NWA News: Attendance For Hard Times 3, Billy Corgan Not at Show
November 14, 2022 | Posted by
– A new report has details on the attendance for NWA Hard Times 3. PWInsider reports that the show drew between 600 and 700 people in attendance for the PPV, which took place on Saturday.
– Billy Corgan was not at the PPV or the subsequent TV taping due to his commitments to the Smashing Pumpkins. Pat Kenney, Joe Galli and Kyle Davis ran the shows, with Wildkat Sports assisting.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On Being Freaked Out During Health Scare Last Year, How Quickly It Came On
- Nick Aldis Issues Statement on NWA Becoming ‘The Most Toxic Brand’ in Wrestling
- Bret Hart on Regretting His History With Shawn Michaels, Leaving WWE for WCW
- Note on Wrestlers Featured on AEW Programming Since Acquisition of ROH