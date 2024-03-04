wrestling / News
NWA News: Attendance For Hard Times, Bryan Idol Working As Lead Promoter, AJ Francis Debuts
March 4, 2024
– A new report has revealed the attendance for NWA Hard Times, which took place over the weekend. PWInsider reports that the show, which took place on Saturday in Dothan, Alabama, drew a paid attendance of 1,535. The company has set a return for the city, Looks That Kill, on December 14th.
– The site reports that Bryan Idol is now working as the company’s lead promoter in terms of handling things on the national level.
– AJ Francis made his debut at the event and, according to the report, was a big success from a merchandise perspective.
