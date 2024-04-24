NWA ‘Back To the Territories’ TV Taping Set For June

NWA has announced a big TV taping set to take place in Knoxville in June. The NWA announced the “Back To the Territories” taping on June 1st in Knoxville, Tennessee. You can get tickets here.

The announcement reads:

One of the coolest parts about the National Wrestling Alliance has always been the legacy that comes with it, and big part of that was the territory system that the Alliance was made of. No matter where you were, you were part of a special community full of its own established stars, local talent, and even your own regional champions.

Over the last several months, we here at the NWA have been working hard to rebuild that system and in doing so, we’ve already been taken aback by the new stars we’ve seen and the incredible excitement that the #NWAFam has had for this project.

That’s why we decided, if it’s true the territories are on the rise, it’s time to showcase them!

In this show alone, you’re going to see representation from all of the NWA territories as well as NWA affiliate promotions

You’ll see stars from:

NWA Exodus Pro – (World Heavyweight Champion EC3’s home terrirtory)

NWA JCP – (Joe Cazana Promotions – home of The Country Gentlemen & Southern 6)

NWA Chicago – (William Patrick Corgan’s home territory)

FTW (Fight The World Wrestling – run by Bryan Idol)

WLW (World League Wrestling – started by the legendary Harley Race)

KFW (Kross Fire Wrestling – the home territory of World Women’s Champion Kenzie Paige and her sister Kylie Paige)

But the event isn’t just about talent alone, we’re going all the back to the territory days!

We’re talking high school gym, rowdy fans and the old school school mentality we just can’t shake no matter how much the time’s change!

It’s also for a good cause as portion of the proceeds go to the Karns Football team

If you’re a fan of the way things used to be, this is a show you don’t want to miss!

We hope you join us in Knoxville as we go BACK TO THE TERRITORIES!