NWA Confirms More Wrestlers for Back for the Attack
– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced more wrestlers for the company’s upcoming return to action this month. The company returns to TV with the Back for the Attack pay-per-view event on March 21. Slice Boogie, Crimson, and Jordan Clearwater have all been announced for the event, which you can see below.
Talents already confirmed for the event include Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, Thunder Rosa, Aron Stevens, Trevor Murdoch, Elijah Burke aka The Pope, Tim Storm, and Kamille. Back for the Attack will be streamed live on FITE TV on March 21 at 4:00 pm EST. The event is priced at $19.99.
The King of the Concrete Jungle is making his way to the NWA. New York's own @SliceBoogie is making his debut at #BackForTheAttack!
Pre-order now: https://t.co/XJsyRNUIKo pic.twitter.com/YUjcG3WeTS
— NWA (@nwa) March 8, 2021
The National Wrestling Alliance is on Red Alert. @Crimson will show no mercy at #BackForTheAttack!
Pre-order now: https://t.co/XJsyROck8Y pic.twitter.com/DPPx3zsdPC
— NWA (@nwa) March 9, 2021
Back by popular demand! After a strong showing against @RealNickAldis on #NWAShockwave, @ClearLikeWater1 is set to make his return at #BackForTheAttack!
Pre-order now: https://t.co/XJsyROck8Y pic.twitter.com/nI1LHdGuvo
— NWA (@nwa) March 10, 2021
